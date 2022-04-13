Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,762 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 176,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,212. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.