Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $419.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.61. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

