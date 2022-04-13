Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after buying an additional 1,092,986 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 724,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 120,991 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.4% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 451,828 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.