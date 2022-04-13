Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,336 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

