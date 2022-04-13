Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 3,212 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 644,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,294 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,516. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

