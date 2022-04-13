Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $215,000 in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in General American Investors by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in General American Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in General American Investors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAM stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

