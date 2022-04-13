Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

