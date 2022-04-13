Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 611 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. 894,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $51.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

