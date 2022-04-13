Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of DTF Tax-Free Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

