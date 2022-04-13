Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,752,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Everi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Everi by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 389,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

EVRI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. 492,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.64. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

