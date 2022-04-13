Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $205.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.51. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

