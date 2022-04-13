Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) shares fell 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.
About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualstar (QBAK)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.