Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 264.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 794.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 496,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 294,594 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,232,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XM opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Qualtrics International Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.