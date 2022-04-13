Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Quanterix traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

QTRX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,139,000 after buying an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Quanterix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Quanterix by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.