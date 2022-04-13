Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $22.92 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $22.92 million and approximately $53,272.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,017.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.32 or 0.07514599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.71 or 0.00820894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00092724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00570883 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00361103 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,157,660 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.