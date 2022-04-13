QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 156,200 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $2,849,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $2,630,408.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 9.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

