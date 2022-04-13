Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,886 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after buying an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,673,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,851 shares of company stock worth $10,814,178. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

