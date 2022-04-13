Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 612.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,181 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of GoPro worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 179,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 145,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 1,127,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

