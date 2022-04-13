Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.16 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

