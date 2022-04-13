Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.28 Million in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Zuora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Zuora by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,397 shares of company stock worth $597,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.