Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

