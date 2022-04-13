Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 19,937 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 406.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

