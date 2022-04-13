Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 60,467 Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,812 shares of company stock worth $1,337,159 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.