Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,702 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

