Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 11%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) was down 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

About Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.