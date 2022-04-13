Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.93 to $10.09. Quidel reported earnings per share of $4.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $112.50 on Friday. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 16.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

