QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Critical Survey

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Net Savings Link and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Volatility and Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Savings Link and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.10 $23.56 million $0.12 96.83

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 1.07% 2.12% 1.42%

Summary

QuinStreet beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

