R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 7,817 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.89 and a 200 day moving average of $311.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

