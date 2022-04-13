Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

