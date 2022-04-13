Rally (RLY) Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (RLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Rally has a market cap of $448.39 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.56 or 0.07541095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,978.68 or 1.00141706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,631,570,902 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

