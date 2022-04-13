Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Randstad has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.