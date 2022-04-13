Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.74 and last traded at $109.36. 5,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 540,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

