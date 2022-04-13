RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,389 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.