RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,304 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

NYSE KR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.27. 64,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,083. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

