Realio Network (RIO) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $117,331.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.46 or 0.07538768 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,234.81 or 1.00133103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041307 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

