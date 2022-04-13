Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces May 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a may 22 dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Realty Income has a payout ratio of 181.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,008,000 after buying an additional 424,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 255,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 201,844 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Realty Income by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

