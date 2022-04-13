Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NatWest Group (LON: NWG) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 320 ($4.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.56) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.56) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.52) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/7/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.56) price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 350 ($4.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON NWG opened at GBX 218 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.81.

Get NatWest Group plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.