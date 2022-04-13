Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NatWest Group (LON: NWG) in the last few weeks:
- 4/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 320 ($4.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.56) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.56) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/14/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.52) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.
- 3/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/7/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.56) price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 350 ($4.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
LON NWG opened at GBX 218 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.81.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.
