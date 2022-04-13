Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 1477497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

