ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.14 million and $33,335.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

