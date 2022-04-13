Reed’s (REED) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.71 Reed’s Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -99.11

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 216 760 1020 36 2.43

Reed’s presently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 262.07%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 36.43%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

