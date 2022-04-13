Refinable (FINE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $2.80 million and $694,654.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.96 or 0.07572053 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,995.18 or 0.99818449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

