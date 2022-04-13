Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Regen BioPharma stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 59,337,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,142,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.08.

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The firm engages in advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. It is also involved in small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders.

