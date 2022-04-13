Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

RGLS stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.16.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

