Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 9%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 9,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 637,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,856 shares of company stock worth $2,184,079. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

