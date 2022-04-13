Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

