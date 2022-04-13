Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

CDEV stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

