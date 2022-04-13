Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $1,298,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,107,511 shares in the company, valued at $201,708,539.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $40,160,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

