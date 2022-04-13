Research Analysts Set Expectations for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

