Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $604.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $724,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $637,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 94.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

