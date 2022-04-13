Reviewing Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -17.69% -73.83% -30.85% Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $19.50 million 0.83 -$3.53 million ($1.97) -4.62 Thryv $1.11 billion 0.84 $101.58 million $2.81 9.79

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats Insignia Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insignia Systems (Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

